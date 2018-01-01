At 1.2mm (.04 inches) thin, 60mm (2.3 inches) square and weighing less than 28 grams (1 ounce), Anthem Light Card is unlike any light source on earth. Anthem Light Card lasts up to 50,000 hours, making it the longest lasting light source ever created. Anthem Light Cards can be swapped out of Anthem One in less than 30 seconds. Therefore, as LEDs grow brighter, users can replace their existing Light Cards to increase Anthem One's brightness rather than replace their entire lighting system. At long last, your source of light has more in common with RAM or hard drives than with some 19th century glass tube.

Anthem Light Cards can be specifically calibrated for CRI, Color Temperature, Luminous Flux, EM Wavelength and Radiant Power. This allows the user to select the exact Anthem Light Card for their specific industry. Cinematographers can choose Anthem Light Cards with a high CRI. An agroponics facility can select Anthem Light Cards designed for agricultural use. Construction workers may prefer an Anthem Light Card with lower CRI and higher brightness. Security companies can purchase Anthem Light Cards that output military grade IR light fields. And all Anthem Light Cards are swappable; finally a single professional-grade device designed for dozens of different industries.

Anthem Light Cards are affordable, often a fraction of the price of an equivalent incandescent or metal halide lamp. For industries that use HMI bulbs with high CRIs, bulbs are often twice as expensive while only lasting a few hundred hours. Often, agroponic and industrial LEDs are permanently soldered into the lighting instrument; as the LEDs age, the entire system must be replaced. Anthem Light Card has the potential to save users tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Anthem Light Card is safe and reliable. Incandescent, halogen, metal halide and xenon bulbs have always been plagued with safety issues. Touch them and the glass expands, often shattering violently. Drop them and they explode. Hairline fractures can emit unwanted and dangerous UV light, causing skin burns. Most can only be used for a fraction of their rated lifespan for fear they’ll explode once they expire. The world has come to accept that high output, high quality, professional grade light comes with inherent risks. Anthem Light Card resolves all of these hazards.

Small. Thin. Long Lasting. Safe. Swappable. Upgradeable. Inexpensive. Anthem Light Card is unlike any light source on the planet.