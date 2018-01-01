Anthem One’s lifespan is 2,000 times longer, twice as bright and 1/4th the cost of a metal halide system. While the lifespan of other lighting systems is measured in hours, we calculate ours in decades.
Anthem One uses Anthem Light Cards, swappable solid-state wafers coated with an array of micro LEDs. Anthem Light Card has the punch of a metal halide system without any of the flaws. Additionally, Anthem Light Cards are available in a wide variety of light fields; UV, visible spectrum and IR, allowing customers to select the perfect Anthem Light Card for their specific industry.
Anthem One is poised to disrupt more than two dozen industries: agriculture, architecture, construction, casino & gaming, electronic news gathering, fire fighting, live music events, military, mining, motion pictures, museum curation, music video production, oil & gas, photography, professional sports, security, search & rescue, television production, live theater, videography, and more.
Brighter. Smaller. Lighter. Safer. Variable light fields. Easier to use. Longer lasting. Less expensive. Anthem One will change everything you’ve come to expect from professional lighting systems.
Anthem One is 1/4th the size of a comparable metal halide system. At 140mm (5.5 inches) cubed and 3.45 kilos (7.6 pounds), you can fit it in your hand. Anthem One's hidden neo-dymium magnets, 1/4-20 bottom-socket, and dual Kensington ports allow you to mount, strap or lash Anthem One to bikes, cars, drones, stabilizers, rails, tracks and pipe.
Purchase a lithium-ion enabled Anthem Power Plus and Anthem One becomes a mobile powerhouse capable of operating anywhere on earth. Say goodbye to generators forever.
From Mt. Everest to the Carlsbad Caverns, Anthem One gives users professional grade light anywhere in the world.
At 1.2mm (.04 inches) thin, 60mm (2.3 inches) square and weighing less than 28 grams (1 ounce), Anthem Light Card is unlike any light source on earth. Anthem Light Card lasts up to 50,000 hours, making it the longest lasting light source ever created. Anthem Light Cards can be swapped out of Anthem One in less than 30 seconds. Therefore, as LEDs grow brighter, users can replace their existing Light Cards to increase Anthem One's brightness rather than replace their entire lighting system. At long last, your source of light has more in common with RAM or hard drives than with some 19th century glass tube.
Anthem Light Cards can be specifically calibrated for CRI, Color Temperature, Luminous Flux, EM Wavelength and Radiant Power. This allows the user to select the exact Anthem Light Card for their specific industry. Cinematographers can choose Anthem Light Cards with a high CRI. An agroponics facility can select Anthem Light Cards designed for agricultural use. Construction workers may prefer an Anthem Light Card with lower CRI and higher brightness. Security companies can purchase Anthem Light Cards that output military grade IR light fields. And all Anthem Light Cards are swappable; finally a single professional-grade device designed for dozens of different industries.
Anthem Light Cards are affordable, often a fraction of the price of an equivalent incandescent or metal halide lamp. For industries that use HMI bulbs with high CRIs, bulbs are often twice as expensive while only lasting a few hundred hours. Often, agroponic and industrial LEDs are permanently soldered into the lighting instrument; as the LEDs age, the entire system must be replaced. Anthem Light Card has the potential to save users tens of thousands of dollars per year.
Anthem Light Card is safe and reliable. Incandescent, halogen, metal halide and xenon bulbs have always been plagued with safety issues. Touch them and the glass expands, often shattering violently. Drop them and they explode. Hairline fractures can emit unwanted and dangerous UV light, causing skin burns. Most can only be used for a fraction of their rated lifespan for fear they’ll explode once they expire. The world has come to accept that high output, high quality, professional grade light comes with inherent risks. Anthem Light Card resolves all of these hazards.
Small. Thin. Long Lasting. Safe. Swappable. Upgradeable. Inexpensive. Anthem Light Card is unlike any light source on the planet.
Neodymium magnets are hidden throughout Anthem One. Snap two Anthem Ones together and you have a light source as powerful as an 800 watt HMI (metal halide) lamp. Four output a massive 120,000 lumens from a 280mm (11 inch) square face.
We've engineered Anthem One for easy service and maintenance. The entire system has been designed so you can replace any component in minutes. Simply remove the two rear screws. Every component can be replaced by hand or with a screwdriver.
Or, send your Anthem One back to us during its warranty period and we'll fix your system with certified Anthem components, no questions asked.
Anthem One's brushless, oversized, slow-moving fans silently push large volumes of air through a sophisticated copper-and-aluminum heat sink.
The fans operate at approximately 14.5 dBA. That's the threshold of human hearing. At a distance of 7.6cm (3 inches) Anthem One is absolutely silent; perfect for professional media production. At long last, active cooling satisfies the most stringent of professional user demands.
While other companies create hyper-specialized lights with few accessories, we're taking the opposite approach. Anthem One is a universal lighting platform that will constantly expand its array of highly specialized accessories. Our first batch of accessories include Anthem Lens Kit, Anthem Doors, three lengths of Anthem Cable (3 meters/10 feet, 6 meters/20 feet and 9 meters/30 feet) and six different Light Cards. But, we're not stopping there. We'll be constantly adding new accessories. And because Anthem One is equipped with a 1/4-20 bottom socket and two Kensington ports, you can use hundreds of off-the-shelf accessories available for dozens of industries.
Different industries demand different finishes. Theater productions need a matte black finish, ensuring lighting instruments blend into the shadows. A brightly lit museum may find our silver finish less obtrusive. A news studio may prefer black while their ENG crews may require silver. Whatever your needs may be, we have you covered.
Every Anthem One comes equipped with Anthem Power, an intelligent power supply that can be plugged into any 110V or 220V socket. Because the entire system draws less than 200 watts, Anthem Power can be plugged into homes, hotel rooms, office buildings or car adapters. Anywhere.
Anthem Power has a recessed front lip and hidden neodymium magnets, allowing Anthem One to magnetically mount onto Anthem Power for storage and travel. The front lip is also a fulcrum, allowing users to break apart Anthem One from Anthem Power like a Kit-Kat bar.
Upgrade to an Anthem Power Plus for even greater mobility. Anthem Power Plus is equipped with a powerful lithium-ion battery capable of operating Anthem One for up to three continuous hours at 100% output or six continuous hours at 50% output. Anthem Power Plus’ patent-pending lithium-ion battery is safe, reliable and easy to repair. That final point is worth repeating; its a repairable battery system. We’re so confident you’ll love our battery that it comes with a two year unconditional warranty. And if you purchase an AnthemCare service plan, we’ll repair Anthem Power Plus for an additional three years unconditionally.
Whether you use Anthem Power or upgrade to an Anthem Power Plus, you’ll never need generators again. Anthem One can go anywhere. Now, so can you.
Anthem One changes every paradigm of professional grade lighting. Longevity. Reliability. Mobility. Weight. Heat. Brightness. Ease of Use. And it pays for itself in days. Even if you already own a professional lighting package, switching to Anthem One will pay for itself in as little as one month. Visit our ROI Page and view the hard numbers.
Anthem One is a revolutionary product at an unbelievably low price. Join the revolution today!
